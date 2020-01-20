The Georgia Highlands men’s and women’s basketball teams picked up big conference wins this week with the Chargers taking hold of first place in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association and the Lady Chargers hanging strong in the second spot.
On Saturday at Georgia Highlands, the Chargers and Lady Chargers swept conference foe Albany Tech with the men getting by 73-66 and the women rolling to an 81-40 win.
Jamal Burke scored 19 points and grabbed 10 boards to lead the Chargers (14-4, 5-0 GCAA) to their 11th straight win overall and their fifth straight conference win. Langston Wilson scored 18 points and was followed by Tajah Fraley and Cahiem Brown with 14 points each, and Nicolas Huteau with 12 points.
The Titans outscored the Chargers 52-42 in the second half, but a 54-30 lead at halftime helped keep GHC afloat.
Jahnaria Brown had a huge night Saturday for the Lady Chargers (11-8, 7-2) scoring 20 points and grabbing 18 rebounds off the bench.
O'Mariyah Tucker followed with 15 points and eight rebounds, Ja'Lyn Reese scored 12, Nijeria Jordan finished with 11 points, and Janee Knorr had eight points and 10 boards.
On Wednesday, the Chargers topped South Georgia State 73-66 in a conference win on the road. Trevin Wade scored 21 points to lead GHC, Brown and Wilson each scored 15, and Fraley added 12 points.
The Chargers are at Gordon State on Wednesday, then both GHC teams will hit the road Saturday for matchups against East Georgia State.
Shorter teams fall at home
The Shorter men’s and women’s teams played a pair of Gulf South Conference games this past week, with the men dropping both for their eighth straight loss, and the women winning Thursday and losing Saturday.
Following Thursday’s 75-68 loss to West Florida, the Hawks (3-14, 0-9 GSC) kept things close against the Blazers on Saturday trailing only 39-35 after the first half.
In the second half, Shorter got within one point with 16:29 left to play on a 3-pointer by Ricky Knight Jr., but the Blazers then scored seven straight points to push their lead to 54-46.
Knight led the Hawks with 19 points, Kelan Walker added 15 points, Ja’Cori Wilson scored 14, and Keeving Etienne followed with 10 points.
The Lady Hawks (1-13, 1-8) followed up their first win of the season against West Florida on Thursday with a loss to Valdosta State on Saturday at the Winthrop-King Centre.
Shorter topped the Lady Argonauts 73-72 hanging on for the conference win then fell to the Lady Blazers 97-74.
Against Valdosta State, Jasmine Gaines had a big day with 21 points and eight rebounds, Tatum Ragsdale followed with 17 points and seven rebounds, Kayla Holmes scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Mekala Fuller added 12 points.
The Shorter teams hit the road for a pair of conference games in Tennessee beginning Thursday at Christian Brothers in Memphis then at Union University on Saturday in Jackson.
Berry picking up speed
The Berry women are building a streak as they continue Southern Athletic Association play having won three straight games, and the men have won two of their last three.
Prior to Sunday’s 51-28 win against Millsaps, the Berry women got by with a 66-54 win Friday against Birmingham-Southern at the Cage Center.
McKenzie Smith and Raven Washington each scored 16 points to lead Berry (10-8, 4-3 SAA), while Madeline Sandman added 11 points. Smith also pulled down 12 rebounds.
The men’s team (13-5, 4-3) got back into the win column Sunday with a 68-54 win against Millsaps after dropping a close 68-62 loss to Birmingham-Southern on Friday.
Berry outscored the Panthers on Friday in the second half, but a slow start in the first half kept the Vikings out of the running.
Caleb Haynes scored a season-high 27 points against Birmingham-Southern and grabbed seven boards, while Austin Brooks added 11 points off the bench.
The Vikings’ teams continue conference play Friday on the road against Birmingham-Southern. The Berry women and the Lady Panthers are tied in conference play behind 7-0 Oglethorpe and 5-2 Rhodes.
The men are only two games out of the conference lead behind Centre, Hendrix and Oglethorpe, respectively.