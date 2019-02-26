The Lady Chargers dominated the Lady Tigers of Southern Crescent Tech to win 86-54 in the quarterfinals of the GCAA tournament and advance to the NJCAA Region XVII semifinals.
Georgia Highlands (19-12) came in as the No. 2 seed in the tournament, which serves as both the conference and regional finals in the junior college athletic association.
Southern Crescent Tech stayed close in the first period, but Georgia Highlands held the Lady Tigers to only seven points in the second period to take a 36-19 lead into the half.
The Lady Tigers had no answer for the Lady Chargers on the boards as Georgia Highlands outrebounding Southern Crescent 63-21. The Lady Chargers scored 58 of their 86 points in the paint.
Georgia Highlands’ Jahnarria Brown and Ciara Thompson were too much down the stretch and GHC closed out the win. Brown and Thompson both had a double-double performance with Brown scoring 24 points and to go with 20 rebounds, and Thompson finising with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Nijeria Jordan had 19 points for the Lady Chargers, while Jessica Eadsforth-Yates had nine points, and Sharai Lay had seven points and 12 rebounds.
The Lady Chargers will be on the road for the semifinal matchup Friday in Americus as they take on No. 3-seed Central Georgia Tech, which defeated East Georgia State 65-57 on Tuesday.