The Lady Chargers struggled in the first half offensively trailing 10-8 after the first period, but they were able to turn up the defensive pressure on the Lady Tigers holding them to only 31.9 percent from the field for the game and out rebounding them 51 to 36.
“Andrew played a really great first half, my hats off to them, but I am glad the way we responded in the second half to take control of the game,” GHC head coach Brandan Harrell said.
The Lady Chargers (15-9, 10-1 GCAA) were lead with a double-double by Ciara Thompson scoring 19 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Jessica Eadsforth-Yates added 19 points, six assists and two steals, Nijeria Jordan scored 17 points, and Jahnarria Brown had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Tytianna Roseborough led the Lady Tigers (5-14, 4-10) with 15 points.
GHC hosts Southern Crescent Tech on Saturday for another conference matchup.
Andrew men 68, GHC 62
The Georgia Highlands men’s basketball team was handed a tough loss Wednesday at home dropping a 68-62 conference contest against Andrew College.
The Chargers led by 13 points with 17:30 left in the second half, but faltered offensively shooting only 26.8 percent in the half.
The Chargers (18-4, 6-2 GCAA) were led by Carl Johnson with 19 points, Derrick Cook with 13 points and nine rebounds, Dominic Ham with 12 points and nine rebounds and Khalyl Waters with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Jalin Wimberly led the Tigers (16-5, 5-3) with 18 points.
GHC hosts conference opponent Southern Crescent Tech on Saturday.