The third-place Chargers have won five of their last six contests including a 97-91 win on the road against Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association foe Albany Tech on Wednesday, and could just as easily have a perfect record as their three losses have come by a combined nine points.
GHC’s top shooters Khalyl Waters and Carl Johnson, who are scoring 18.5 and 17.2 points per game respectively, helped secure the win against the Titans. Johnson scored 20 points and had five steals, pushing his season total to 46 steals — which leads the GCAA — and Waters added 15 points.
Derrick Cook led the Chargers against Albany Tech with 29 points, while going 11 of 13 from the free throw line.
The Chargers (15-3, 3-1 GCAA) have two key conference contests coming up when they face first-place Gordon College on Saturday at home and second-place Central Georgia Tech on Jan. 26. The Chargers’ only conference loss came at the hands of South Georgia Tech.
For the second-place Lady Chargers, Sharai Lay leads a defense that has held teams to an average 64.1 points per game. The sophomore guard is posting a team-high 10.6 rebounds per game, which also leads the conference. Destiny Marshall is the team’s top scorer with 14.1 points per game, and Ciara Thompson follows with 13.2 points per game.
Thompson led the Lady Chargers (10-9, 7-1) to an 81-63 win over Albany Tech on Thursday when she finished the GCAA contest with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Jessica Eadforth Yates added 16 points in the victory.
Their only conference loss has come at the hands of first-place South Georgia Tech, which sits at the top of the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association standings with a 10-0 record.
The women are at Gadsden State on Saturday and will return home Wednesday for a conference matchup against East Georgia State.