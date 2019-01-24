GHC erased a 21-point deficit in the second half of the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association contest, giving the team its fourth straight victory and putting the Chargers in second place in the conference.
“To come all the way back just shows the heart and the effort,” GHC head coach Phil Gaffney said. “We’re struggling but that was great to get down by 20, not quit, not give up and fight all the way back.”
The visiting Bobcats pushed their lead to 66-45 with 15:13 left in the second half and increased their advantage to 73-58 near the 10-minute mark. The Chargers (17-3, 5-1 GCAA) then scored 22 unanswered points to take their first lead of the game, holding East Georgia State scoreless for nearly five minutes.
Derrick Cook helped spark Georgia Highlands’ offense in the second half, finishing with 25 points, including 14 in the last 20 minutes. Cook also had 10 rebounds and seven assists. Khalyl Waters scored 23 points and grabbed seven boards, Latief Harris and Carl Johnson each had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Dominic Ham had 10 points off the bench.
The Chargers are on the road Saturday to take on first-place Central Georgia Tech.
GHC women 73, East Georgia State 43
The Georgia Highlands women’s basketball team spread the ball around Wednesday with four players scoring in double digits as the Lady Chargers cruised to a 73-43 win against East Georgia State at home.
Nijeria Jordan led the Lady Chargers with 20 points, while Sharai Lay scored 16 points, grabbed 21 boards and dished out nine assists. Jahnarria Brown added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Ja’lyn Reese had 12 points, seven steals, and six assists.
“I think they did a good job tonight of staying in it,” GHC head coach Brandan Harrell said. “There were a couple of times where we got lax and kind of let our guard down a little bit, and so we’ve got to iron that out, but we moved the ball around really well.”
The second-place Lady Chargers (12-9, 8-1 GCAA) visit third-place Central Georgia Tech on Saturday.