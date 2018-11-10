The two-day event tipped off at home for the No. 22-ranked Chargers on Friday when they defeated Motlow State 76-71.
“We played as good of a first half as we have all year,” GHC head coach Phil Gaffney said about Saturday’s win. “We solidly beat a good Walters State team today.”
Walters State owned a 7-6 lead with 17 minutes left in the opening half, but the Chargers took the lead and never looked back as they rolled on to a 51-31 halftime score.
Khalyl Waters added 19 points for the Chargers (3-1), Carl Johnson scored 16, Derrick Cook added 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Jalen Knight scored 10.
In the win over Motlow State, the Chargers were led by Cahiem Brown with 20 points, Waters with 12 points, Saxton with 11 points, and Mason Green and Knight with 10 points each.
GHC will play again Friday on the road against Cape Fear College.
GHC women 70, Andrew College 50
The Lady Chargers opened GCAA play Saturday on the road with a 70-50 win over Andrew College. GHC jumped out to a 12-6 lead after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 30-13 at halftime.
No. 18-ranked Georgia Highlands (2-1, 1-0 GCAA) were led by Jahnarria Brown with 14 points, while Destiny Marshall and Nijeria Jordan had 12 points each. GHC outrebounded the Lady Tigers (1-1, 1-1) 54-39.
The Lady Chargers will play their first home game Wednesday when they host conference foe Southern Crescent.