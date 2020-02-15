A win just barely escaped the grasp of the Georgia Highlands men’s basketball team as the Chargers suffered just their second conference loss of the season.
After a 79-79 tie at the end of regulation, the Chargers were outscored in the overtime period in an 89-88 loss to Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association foe South Georgia State on Saturday on GHC’s home court.
The Chargers took an 88-87 lead with 18 seconds left in overtime on a pair of free throws by Nicolas Huteau, but after a missed 3-pointer by the Hawks’ Collins Jospeh, Marquise Jackson came down with the rebound and scored a basket as time expired for the win.
The Chargers led 42-37 at the end of the first half and led by as many as eight points in the second half before the Hawks came back to force the overtime period.
Tajah Fraley scored 27 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Chargers (19-6, 10-2 GCAA), Cahiem Brown had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Langston Wilson had 10 points and 15 rebounds.
South Georgia State was led by Joseph with 21 points, Jackson with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Bryce Brown with 10 points and nine rebounds.
With the loss the Chargers now share the top spot in the GCAA standings with Central Georgia Tech.
The Chargers head out on the road Wednesday to face conference foe Albany Tech.