Cahiem Brown has played a large role in the success of the Georgia Highlands College men’s basketball team so far this season.
The 6-foot-5 guard has helped the Chargers embark on an eight-game winning streak, most recently capped with a 107-93 win Saturday against Southern Crescent Technical College at home.
For his efforts, Brown was named the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Men’s Player of the Week.
Brown scored 22 points off the bench for the Chargers in the win against Southern Crescent Tech and had three steals.
In their conference opener, the Chargers stopped Andrew College 86-79 at home with Brown scoring 23 points. Brown also had five rebounds and five assists over the two games.
Brown is third in scoring for the Chargers (11-4, 1-0 GCAA) with an average of 12.4 points per game. He’s behind Trevin Wade with 19.2 points and Carl Johnson with 15.2 points per game.
The women’s team didn’t play over the weekend, but were awarded a win over Southern Crescent Tech by forfeit.
Ja’Lyn Reese leads the GHC women in scoring with 17.2 points per game, and Jahnaria Brown follows with 15.1 points per game.
Both men’s and women’s teams will be at home Saturday when they welcome South Georgia Technical College to their home court. South Georgia Tech is leading the conference in both men’s and women’s action.
This will be the first time the men’s team has faced the conference opponents this season, while the Lady Chargers (10-7, 5-1) will try to avenge an 87-65 loss back in November. The loss has been the only conference loss for the GHC women.
Shorter still skidding
The Shorter men and women are still trying to find their footing as the men lost their fourth straight in a 79-69 road loss to Mississippi College on Saturday, while the women came up short 78-70 to the Choctaws.
Both teams dropped to 0-5 in Gulf South Conference play.
Bryan Polanco and Ja’Cori Wilson each scored 15 points to lead the men’s team (3-10), while the women (0-10) were led by Jasmine Gaines with 21 points and Mekala Fuller with 16 points. Gaines leads the Shorter women with 19.7 points per game, while Wilson leads his team with 15.7 points per game.
After two games on the road, both Hawks teams return home Thursday for a conference matchup against the University of Alabama-Huntsville.
Streak ends for Berry men
The Berry College men’s basketball team saw its winning streak end at eight games Sunday with a 60-59 overtime loss to Hendrix at the Cage Center. The game was the first Southern Athletic Association loss for the Vikings (11-3) this season as they drop to 2-1 in league play.
Micah Johnson scored a season-best 28 points for the Vikings in the loss.
The women’s team (7-7, 1-2), however, came out on top in their matchup against Hendrix in a 61-59 win against the visiting team for the Vikings’ first conference win of the season. Jana Morning scored 22 points in the win.
The men’s team preceded their loss to Hendrix with a big 92-49 win at home against Rhodes on Friday, while the women were defeated 70-62.
Dawson Wehunt scored 14 points to lead the men, Drew Jones added 13 points, and DJ Estes scored 10 points off the bench.
McKenzie Smith led the women with 18 points, and Morning and Madeline Sandman each scored 13.
Both men’s and women’s teams will be on the road Friday at Centre for more SAA action.