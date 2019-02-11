Berry now sits at 13-11 overall and 9-4 in the SAA, the most wins since the program record was set in the 2014-15 season.
The Vikings were led by Alex Weems with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Jana Morning with 12 points with seven rebounds.
The Vikings found themselves trailing 17-10 after the opening period before both offenses went mostly silent for the next 20 minutes of competition. The Colonels held a 31-25 lead heading to the fourth, but Berry scored 22 points in the final period to secure the win.
Berry closes out the regular season at Oglethorpe on Saturday.
Centre men 57, Berry 55
The Berry College men’s basketball team dropped a narrow 57-55 decision at Centre College on Sunday, giving the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the Southern Athletic Association tournament.
Cory Johnson scored 12 points to lead the Vikings, and Myles Moore notched 11 points while Caleb Haynes scored 10.
Berry shot 60.9 percent from the floor in the opening period and held a 33-30 lead at halftime, however the Vikings struggled offensively in the second half, only shooting 28.6 percent.
The win for Centre secured the Colonels their second straight SAA title.
Berry (17-6, 10-3) will close out the regular season on Saturday at Oglethorpe. The Vikings will return to Centre on Feb. 22 to open SAA tournament play.
S. Ga. Tech women 85, GHC 70
The two top teams in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association battled it out Saturday with the Georgia Highlands women’s basketball team coming up short 85-70 against South Georgia Tech at home.
After a 15-15 tie at the end of the first period, the Lady Jets owned a 37-30 lead at halftime.
The Lady Chargers, who are second behind South Georgia Tech in the conference standings, had no answer for Alyssa Nieves who scored 31 points and hit seven 3-pointers.
The Lady Chargers were led by Jahnarria Brown and Sharai Lay with 17 points each, Cierrah Perdue with 13 points and nine rebounds and Nijeria Jordan with 12 points.
The Lady Chargers (17-10, 14-2) play again Saturday on the road against Albany Tech.
GHC men 83, S. Ga. Tech 77
The Georgia Highlands men’s basketball team maintained control of the top spot in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association standings this past Saturday with an 83-77 win against South Georgia Tech at home.
Khalyl Waters scored 23 points to lead the Chargers (20-4, 8-2 GCAA), Chris Wright followed with 19 points and five assists, Derrick Cook scored 14 points and grabbed seven boards, and Carl Johnson scored 10.
The Chargers travel to Waycross on Wednesday to face South Georgia State.