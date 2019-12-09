The Berry College men’s basketball team is on a hot streak through the opening part of the season coming just in time as conference play gets underway.
Over the weekend, the Vikings won their third straight contest with a 67-56 win over Southern Athletic Association foe Oglethorpe University at home Saturday.
The Vikings are 6-2 overall on the season with their only two losses coming to ranked teams — a 99-85 loss to sixth-ranked Emory and a 73-56 loss to No. 19 Guilford.
Berry’s women, however, weren’t on the winning side of their conference opener, falling to Oglethorpe 66-36.
Caleb Haynes had a double-double for Berry’s men with 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Micah Johnson led the scoring effort with 16 points. Drew Jones added 15 points as the Vikings shot 41.4 percent from the field.
Haynes leads the team in scoring with 13.6 points per game. He leads the conference in field goal percentage at 74.1 and is second in rebounds per game with 8.3. Jones is averaging 10.9 points per game for the Vikings.
For the women, Jana Morning and Sydney Blankenship led Berry (4-4, 0-1 SAA) with seven points each as the team struggled offensively.
Former Pepperell player Madison Wilder was held to six points, but is averaging 18.5 points per game, putting her fourth in scoring in the SAA. She is also third in the conference in rebounds per game with 7.8.
Berry's women opened the season with an 0-2 start, but then rebound to win three straight games.
The men will play again Saturday at Belhaven in Memphis, Tennessee, in the Rhodes Tournament. The women next host Mississippi University for Women on Tuesday at home.
Shorter teams fall at home
The Shorter University men’s and women’s basketball teams saw their woes continue over the weekend as the men dropped their fourth straight game and the women fell to 0-6.
At home Saturday, the men were topped by Young Harris College 89-71, while the women lost to Tuskegee University 81-55.
Bryan Polanco led the Hawks (2-6) with 17 points, while Frenki Lilaj added 15 points. Ricky Knight Jr. added 12 points, and Joe Russell and Keeving Etienne each scored 10 points.
Shorter’s women trailed by only eight points at halftime, but Tuskegee pulled away in the second half outscoring the Lady Hawks 46-28 to seal the win.
Shorter was led by Jasmine Gaines with 16 points and Mekala Fuller with 12 points.