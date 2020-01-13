After a small setback, the Berry men’s basketball team got back to its winning ways with a victory on the road.
The Vikings and the women’s team came away with a pair of Southern Athletic Association wins Sunday as Berry swept the hosting Sewanee Tigers.
The men’s team won 72-57, while the women’s team came away with a 61-52 win.
The men (12-4) were coming off a two-game skid after having won eight straight games. The Vikings were defeated on Friday by Centre in a 74-67 road loss.
Sunday’s win put the Vikings at 3-2 in conference play behind Centre and Hendrix, which are both 4-1.
Micah Johnson led the Vikings with 16 points, Drew Jones scored 14, Caleb Haynes added 13 points and seven rebounds, and DJ Estes scored 11 points off the bench.
The women’s team (8-8) is fourth in the SAA standings with a 2-3 record behind Oglethorpe, Birmingham-Southern and Rhodes, respectively, and has won two of its last six matchups.
Against the Tigers, Jana Morning scored 17 points to lead Berry, Madeline Sandman added 15 points, and Sydney Blankenship scored 11 points off the bench.
The women were also defeated by Centre on Friday, coming up short 77-61.
The Vikings teams return home to the Cage Center on Friday for more conference action with a pair of contests against Birmingham-Southern.
Lady Chargers earn conference win
The Georgia Highlands women’s basketball team bounced back from a weekend loss to take down East Georgia State College on Monday 67-52 in Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association action on the Lady Chargers’ home court.
O’Mariyah Tucker led the Lady Chargers with scored 21 points with six rebounds and five steals, while Jahnaria Brown scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench.
The win pushed the Lady Chargers’ record to 6-2 in conference as they remain in second place behind South Georgia Technical College at 9-0. The Lady Jets are the only team to beat GHC in conference play, having defeated the Lady Chargers on Saturday, 80-62.
On Saturday, GHC (10-8) led by as much as 10 points in the second quarter, but couldn’t keep the Lady Jets from taking over the lead in the same period and powering their way to the win.
Also on Saturday, the men’s team took down the Jets 73-66 to win their ninth straight game.
Cahiem Brown led GHC (12-4) with 17 points in the win as the Chargers are still early in conference play with a 3-0 record.
The Chargers continue conference play Wednesday on the road against South Georgia State College, and the Lady Chargers host conference foe Albany Technical College on Saturday.
Shorter teams drop two
A pair of Gulf South Conference losses for the Shorter men’s and women’s teams last week saw the Hawks’ skids extend to six games for the men and 12 games for the women.
The Hawks lost to the University of Alabama-Huntsville at the Winthrop-King Centre, 90-77, on Thursday and came up short on the road against Auburn University at Montgomery, 99-90, on Sunday.
The Hawks led 49-48 at halftime in Sunday’s game before the Warhawks pulled away in the second half.
Bryan Polanco scored 23 points to lead the Hawks (3-12, 0-7 GSC), and Ja’Cori Wilson, who leads the team in scoring, added 15 points.
Wilson scored 21 points to lead the Hawks in Thursday’s game against UAH.
The Lady Hawks (0-12, 0-7) were topped by UAH 87-71 and by AUM 83-76.
Against the Lady Warhawks, Jasmine Gaines racked up 26 points and eight rebounds, Tatum Ragsdale scored 18, and Christian Bolden scored 13.
Gaines scored 22 points for the Lady Hawks against UAH, while Ragsdale and Bolden scored 16 and 12, respectively. Kayla Holmes added 11 points.
The Shorter teams next host West Florida on Thursday.