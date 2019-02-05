Saxton, who was a standout during her high school career playing for the Model Lady Blue Devils, was announced as the SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday for her contributions to a pair of South Carolina wins last week.
It is Saxton’s first selection for the award and the first Gamecock to earn SEC Freshman of the Week since A’ja Wilson captured the award five times during the 2014-15 season.
Saxton averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game over her two outings last week as No. 12 South Carolina defeated No. 19 Kentucky 74-79 on Thursday and edged out Arkansas 87-79 on Sunday.
“Victaria is such a pleasure to coach both on and off the court,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “She has incredible upside, and this recognition will help her continue to grow. We are all proud of V!”
Sunday’s game saw Saxton with a perfect shooting night, going 7-of-7 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free throw line. She turned all five of her offensive rebounds into two points and hit a pair of free throws with 19 seconds to play to end Arkansas’ comeback drive.
The 6-foot-2 forward tied fellow freshman Destanni Henderson for the team lead with a career-high 19 points and narrowly missed her first career double-double with nine rebounds.
At Kentucky, Saxton played limited minutes but was effective when on the court. After the Gamecocks fell behind Kentucky early, she snagged a defensive rebound then delivered on an and-one on the other end to give the Gamecocks their first lead in the game. An offensive rebound off a missed free throw in the waning seconds of the game sealed the victory as well.
On the season, Saxton averages 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. She is among the SEC’s top 15 in blocks per game at 1.2. She has surged lately, averaging 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last five games, during which she has shot 83.3 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from the free throw line.
No. 12 South Carolina is back in action Thursday hosting Ole Miss.