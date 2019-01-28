The win breaks a four-game streak the Vikings set against Southern Athletic Association opponents in the 2014-15 season.
The teams were tied 14-14 at halftime, but the Vikings were able to pull ahead in the second half outscoring the Lynx 19-11 in the third period to help secure the win.
The win pushes Berry’s overall record at 9-11 and its conference record at 5-4, which puts the Vikings in fourth place with five SAA contests left on their schedule.
The Vikings were led by Jana Morning who scored 20 points and was 11-for-12 at the free throw line. Alex Weems followed with 19 points and six rebounds while making six of her eight shots from the field.
Berry held Rhodes to a 25.9 shooting percentage and a 9.1 shooting percentage from the three-point line. The Vikings also forced 17 Lynx turnovers.
Berry will host Millsaps on Friday for another conference matchup.
Berry men 69, Rhodes 60
Four Vikings scored in double digits as the Berry College men’s basketball team defeated Rhodes College 69-60 at home on Sunday.
The win pushed Berry’s record to 14-5 overall and 7-2 in the Southern Athletic Association with the Vikings sitting in second place in the conference with five league games left to play.
Elijah Hirsh led the way scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the year. Quinn Atkinson contributed 15 points off the bench on 6 of 12 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. Ethan Clark and Myles Moore scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Vikings held a 42-35 lead at halftime and held Rhodes off 27-25 in the second half.
Berry will host conference foe Millsaps on Friday.