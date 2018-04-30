COLLEGE BASEBALL: Vikings force Game 3, fall to Lynx in SAA title game
But despite a crowd of supporters behind them, the Vikings saw their Southern Athletic Association Tournament run came to a close Sunday afternoon as they lost to the Lynx 7-6 in Game 3.
Berry had forced the final and decisive contest after holding off Rhodes 8-7 in Sunday’s first game and tying the series 1-1. The team won the SAA regular season title and will wait to see if they collect an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Former Rome High standout Dylan Beasley took the mound in the final game of the series and settled in nicely after the Lynx jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opening frame.
The bats remained quiet until Berry plated five in the home half of the sixth to pull within one. With the bases loaded, Jacob Delk was hit by a pitch before a two-RBI double from Tyler Calvert. Quinn Smith then singled up the middle to bring home both Calvert and Delk.
The Lynx added a run in the eighth and Berry’s Will Gibbons tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the ninth, setting Berry up for a rally.
Devin Post led the bottom of the frame off with a single before Zach Huie drew a walk. Austin Brooks sent a single up the middle, loading the bases with no outs. The Vikings would score one despite a double-play, but a groundout would end the game.
Trey Rampy threw a gem in the first game Sunday. The senior earned the win, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing just three earned runs and striking out eight.
The Vikings opened scoring in the top of the third, plating a pair of runs after a Spence Johns triple and a ground out from Casey Whitaker.
Berry’s bats erupted for six runs in the fourth inning highlighted by a pair of two-RBI knocks from Johns and Quinn Smith.