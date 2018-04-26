COLLEGE BASEBALL: Berry set to host conference title series
After three straight wins to open the Southern Athletic Association tournament last weekend, Berry will host the SAA Championship Series against the Rhodes College beginning Saturday at 2 p.m. at William R. Bowdoin Field.
The best-of-three series will continue into Sunday beginning at noon. If a third game is necessary, it will be played following the conclusion of Game 2 on Sunday.
This weekend will mark the first time the Vikings have competed in the SAA Championship Series, while the Lynx have made five straight finals appearances.
The Vikings roll into the weekend posting four of the top five batting averages in the league in Jacob Delk, Spence Johns, Zack Walch and Devin Post.
As a team, Berry is leading the league with a .351 collective batting average, a .415 on-base percentage and a .465 slugging percentage. The Vikings also lead the SAA with a 4.12 team ERA and 341 strikeouts.
Berry completed a three-game sweep of the Lynx during the regular season at Bowdoin Field, locking up their first SAA regular season crown in program history.
This weekend’s series comes on the heels of the Vikings racking up honors from the SAA as 11 players were named to all-conference teams, while Delk, Johns and head coach David Beasley who earned major awards.
Delk was selected as the SAA Player of the Year, becoming just the second Viking to earn the distinction a year after Alfred Francis claimed the program’s first honor. Spence Johns was selected as the SAA Newcomer of the Year, which is the first for a Berry player. Beasley also earned SAA Coach of the Year honors for the first time in his career.
Joining Johns and Delk on the All-SAA first team were Post, Casey Whitaker and Trey Rampy. Second team selections included Quinn Smith, Tyler Calvert, Ben Coker, Luke Crawford and William Gibbons. Zack Walch rounded out Berry’s honorees on the honorable mention team.
Berry has a chance to earn the team’s first bid to the NCAA Tournament this weekend.