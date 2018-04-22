COLLEGE BASEBALL: Berry moves on to SAA championship series
Four Vikings had multiple hits, and Dylan Beasley tossed 11 strikeouts across seven scoreless frames as the Berry College baseball team rolled to a 12-0 victory on their home field over Millsaps on Saturday afternoon.
The win in the SAA sectional tournament finals not only gives the top-seeded Vikings a spot in the conference championship series next weekend, but also gives them hosting rights when they take on Rhodes in the best-of-three series.
With his two hits in Saturday’s game, Jacob Delk tied the Berry Division III-era record for hits in a season at 65. Three separate RBI doubles in the first inning — from Delk, Spence Johns and Casey Whitaker — gave the Vikings an early 3-0 lead.
Zach Walch brought in Will Deems with a double in the second inning to bring the score to 4-0, and Berry stretched it out in the bottom of the fourth, piling on seven additional runs on eight hits.
A fifth inning RBI single to right field from Whitaker would set the final mark at 12-0.
Berry tallied 16 hits in the game, giving up eight hits while committing zero errors to ensure the shutout victory, the team’s second in as many days as it run-ruled Birmingham-Southern 15-0 in the tournament’s second round on Friday.
The Vikings strung together 19 hits on offense in the game against the Panthers and added a seven inning, one-hit shutout performance from starter Ben Coker, who improved to 9-1 on the season.
Coker set the Berry Division III-era record for wins in a season by a pitcher with the performance.
Berry raced out to a big 7-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back. The Vikings tacked on five more in the third, including two knocked in by a Casey Whitaker single to right field, as well as three more in the fourth to bring the score to 15-0.
Whitaker, Quinn Smith and Johns each had three RBIs apiece to headline the balanced scoring attack.