In exclusive voting by the head coaches of the Southern Athletic Association, the Berry College baseball team placed eight student-athletes on the all-conference teams, the league office announced Tuesday.
Spence Johns and Zack Walch earned first-team recognition, while Dylan Beasley, Devin Post, Casey Whitaker, Garrett West and Ben Coker earned second-team honors. Weston Bray rounded out the honorees with an honorable mention nod.
Johns, a sophomore infielder from Dacula, earned his second straight first-team honor. He recorded 63 hits on the year, second on the team only to Walch. Johns was top-five in the conference in hits, runs (40), RBIs (40), walks (28) and batting average (.380).
Walch, a junior outfielder from Norcross, earned his second straight all-conference recognition and his first as a first-teamer. He led the SAA with a .409 average, 65 hits, 23 stolen bases and 51 runs.
His 51 runs scored this year sets a Berry record for the NCAA Division III era previously set in 2012 by Vikings standout and Rome native Stephen Gaylor.
Beasley, a junior infielder and pitcher from Rome, earned his second All-Conference honor. He ranked top-10 in the SAA with two triples, 34 RBIs, a 5-0 record on the mound and a career-best 48 strikeouts.
On the year, he hit a career-high .313 with a .435 slugging percentage. He was also selected to this year’s SAA All-Tournament team after allowing just one run and striking out 11 with one walk in a complete game against Sewanee.
Post, a senior infielder from Lakeland, Florida, claimed his second straight all-conference nod, posting a .347 average with 34 RBIs, a .425 slugging percentage and a conference-best 11 strikeouts in 167 at bats.
Whitaker, a senior outfielder also from Lakeland, closed his career as a four-time all-conference honoree. He hit .346 on the year with 54 hits, 33 RBIs and a .494 slugging percentage.
West, a freshman pitcher from Roberta, posted a 5-3 record in 11 starts. In 51.2 innings, he recorded 41 strikeouts to 26 walks and had a 4.53 ERA.
Coker, a junior pitcher from Dacula, earns his second consecutive All-SAA honor. He earned a 4-3 record in 11 starts, striking out 40 hitters and walking only 18. He registered a pair of complete games and had a 5.55 ERA.
Bray, a freshman catcher from Cleveland, Georgia, hit .289 on the year with a .427 OBP and 16 RBIs. He also earned 16 walks and three doubles.
Berry closed the 2019 season 28-15 overall with a 13-8 conference mark. The Vikings finished third in the regular season and exited the SAA tournament in round two. Berry’s 28 victories this season marks the second most overall wins since the Vikings joined NCAA Division III.