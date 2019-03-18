The Berry College baseball team continues to pick up speed, winning seven of its last eight games, including a three-game sweep against conference foe Sewanee and back-to-back walk-off wins against Marietta and SUNY Cortland.
The Vikings improved to 14-6 on the season with Sunday’s win against Cortland. Quinn Smith singled to drive in Spence Johns who scored the winning run in a 10-9 victory at Berry.
The Vikings were up 5-1 through four innings until the Red Dragons stormed back, scoring eight runs from the fifth through eighth innings to take a 9-8 lead. Johns singled to drive in Dalton Smith, tying the game at 9-9 before Quinn Smith’s game-winning RBI in the bottom of the ninth.
Quinn Smith was 2-for-6 with an RBI, Casey Whitaker was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Devin Post was 2-for-5 with three RBI, and Dalton Smith was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
William Gibbons, who was named the Southern Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week on Monday, earned his third win of the season in relief, tossing one inning and striking out one.
Against Marietta on Saturday, Berry’s Reeve Holley hit an RBI single to right field giving the Vikings a 7-6 walk-off victory in the bottom of the 10th over Marietta.
J.T. Eggert tossed 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts to start the game, and Gibbons earned the win in relief, throwing three innings and allowing no hits.
At the plate for Berry, Johns was 2-for-5 with an RBI, Quinn Smith and Dalton Smith were 2-for-4 with two runs scored each, Zack Walch was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Weston Bray was 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Berry will face Emory in an out-of-conference game in Atlanta today at 3 p.m. The Vikings will return home on Saturday to continue Southern Athletic Association play, hosting Oglethorpe in a doubleheader.