Whether at the plate or on the mound, Berry College’s Dylan Beasley is getting things done for the Vikings this season, and he’s getting recognized for his work.
Beasley, who graduated from Rome High School in 2016, was named the Southern Athletic Association Baseball Player of the Week on Monday and then earned a spot on the D3baseball.com Team of the Week on Tuesday.
Beasley led the Berry College baseball team to a series sweep of SAA opponent Sewanee over the weekend. In the three-game set, the junior hit .600 with a pair of triples, six RBIs and five runs scored. He also had a 1.000 slugging percentage and a .667 OBP.
Beasley went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored to open the series on Saturday. He followed that with a huge 3-for-3 performance in Game 2 with a pair of triples, three runs and four RBIs. Beasley went on to earn the win on the mound in Game 3, tossing six innings with four strikeouts.
On the year, Berry already has 17 triples as a team which leads the nation and is a single-season SAA record. For the season, Beasley leads the SAA with 18 RBIs.
An all-state selection while playing for the Wolves, Beasley led Rome with eight wins on the mound in his senior season with a .652 ERA. He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves after high school but chose to play in college for his dad, Berry head baseball coach David Beasley.
The Team of the Week is D3baseball.com’s weekly honor roll, in its eighth season of recognizing the top performers at each of nine positions from the previous week. Players are selected from nominations from their school’s sports information directors.
Berry topped Maryville 12-7 on the road Tuesday to win its fifth game in a row and improve to 12-5 on the year. The Vikings host Adrian on Friday at 3 p.m. to begin a three-game stint at home over the weekend.