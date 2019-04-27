The Berry men’s lacrosse team is riding a five-game winning streak that has taken the Vikings straight to the conference title game.
The Vikings will put their streak on the line Sunday when they face Rhodes at 2 p.m. at Crain Field in Memphis, Tennessee, in the Southern Athletic Association championship game.
The Vikings struggled through the first part of the season, opening with four straight losses before bouncing back for a 17-7 win against Virginia Wesleyan.
Berry (9-7) opened play in the SAA tournament with a 15-6 win against Hendrix on Thursday, then took down Centre 9-6 in the semifinals Friday.
Chris Berchock led the team offensively against the Colonels scoring a hat trick on seven shots, and McKinley Gannon scored two on nine shots. The Vikings’ defense forced 11 turnovers and allowed just 11 shots on cage. Josh Baker went 10-for-18 on faceoffs helping Berry to 36 ground balls.
The Vikings lost to the Colonels earlier in the season, and now go up against a Lynx team that defeated them 10-7 on March 31.
After falling to Oglethorpe in the opening round of the SAA baseball tournament, the No. 3-seeded Vikings defeated No. 7 seed Sewanee 6-1 on Saturday and faced off against Oglethorpe again Saturday in a late elimination game.
Casey Whitaker and Zach Huie were both 2-for-3 in the win, each scoring a run and knocking in a run.
If the Vikings win Saturday night, they will move on to the championship game Sunday at 2 p.m.
Berry’s softball team shutout Sewanee in the opening round of the SAA tournament Thursday in Chattanooga, but fell to Rhodes 6-5 and Centre 8-2 in an elimination game. The team will now await a potential at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Vikings’ track and field teams wrap up play in the SAA Outdoor Championships on Sunday. The men and women currently sit in third place in the field of eight teams.
In the SAA golf tournament at Greystone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee, the men’s team sits in second place after the second round of the event which wraps up Sunday.
Wesley Heston is the low shooter for Berry and is in second in the individual standings with a two-day total of 144.
The women are in fourth with low shooter Chloe Wegienka tied for fifth with a 159.
The Vikings’ tennis teams wrapped up their seasons Friday with a pair of losses to Rhodes in the opening round of the conference tournament.
The men's team fell to the Lynx 5-0 while the women were bested 5-3.
The women’s team claimed wins at three of the six singles spots, including wins from Sara Myers, Kathryn Barker and Faith Van Rengen. Rhodes claimed each doubles match to secure the win.
The men's team was bested across the board, but had strong showings from Ryan Miner and Jordan Crance, and Rory Glatt and Clay Jones in doubles competition.
The women close out the year 10-6 overall, and the men finish 5-10 overall.