The Lady Vikings (17-2, 12-0), who have alreaddy secured at least a share of their second straight SAA title, look to wrap up hosting rights on Friday at Millsaps. Berry heads to Covenant College today at 6 p.m. for a non-conference matchup.
Berry’s Laura Bier has been recognized for the Lady Vikings’ success, earning SAA Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second straight week and the third time this season.
Beier led the Vikings to a 3-0 week, including a win over No. 12 Emory. The freshman libero averaged 6.7 digs per set, including 8.3 digs per set against Rhodes. She finished with double-digit digs in each match, with 23 stops against Emory, 19 against Hendrix and 25 digs in the win against the Lynx.
FOOTBALL
Berry moves up in poll
The Berry College football team moved up to No. 13 in the D3football.com poll after this past Saturday’s 35-14 road win against conference foe Hendrix.
The Vikings remain ranked No. 12 in the latest American Football Coaches Association poll.
The Vikings, now 7-0 on the season, are 5-0 in the Southern Athletic Association and remain the only undefeated team in the league. The win over Hendrix pushed Berry’s winning streak to 22 straight regular-season games.
In sloppy weather conditions, Berry forced a program-record seven fumbles and six fumble recoveries. The Vikings now lead all of NCAA Division III with 24 turnovers gained (11 fumble recoveries, 13 interceptions). The team also leads NCAA DIII in turnover margin, only giving the ball away seven times this season. Berry collected 271 yards on the ground, led by Joey Connors who rushed 15 times for 93-yards and a touchdown.
The Vikings return home this Saturday to face Millsaps College at 2 p.m.