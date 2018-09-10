BERRY FOOTBALL: Vikings move up in Top 25 poll
After improving to 2-0 on the year with a 34-21 victory over LaGrange, the Vikings team jumped two spots to No. 18 in the D3football.com Top 25.
With the win, Berry extends its regular-season winning streak to 17 straight games. Tate Adcock continued his strong season at quarterback, completing 15 of 22 passes for 181 yards and four touchdowns. Mason Kinsey ended the game with seven catches, 101 total yards and three touchdowns. Kinsey leads the Southern Athletic Association in receiving touchdowns and total scores.
Defensively Berry held LaGrange to just 10 yards rushing and forced four turnovers. Former Coosa player Bryson Lamboy led the way with five tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. The Vikings open SAA competition Saturday at 2 p.m. at Rhodes.
