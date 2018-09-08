Breaking News
BERRY FOOTBALL: Vikings improve to 2-0 with win vs. LaGrange
The Panthers scored early in the final quarter on a 54-yard pass from Kelly Hall to D.J. Owens to make the score 27-21, but Berry’ Mason Kinsey scored on a 23-yard pass from quarterback Tate Adcock to put the game out of reach.
The Vikings went up 13-0 in the opening quarter, but the Panthers scored two unanswered touchdowns to take the lead. Kinsey then scored another his three touchdowns on a 6-yard strike from Adcock to give the Vikings the lead for good. Kinsey scored again in the third quarter on a 32-yard run to give the Vikings (2-0) a 27-14 lead.
Kinsey finished with six catches for 54 yards, Joey Connors had two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown, and Chandler Polk scored on a 12-yard reception. Adcock was 14 of 20 for 176 yards and four touchdowns. C.J. Stone led the ground game with 72 yards on 10 carries.
Berry will face Rhodes on the road Saturday to open Southern Athletic Association play.