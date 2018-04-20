BERRY BASEBALL: Delk leads Vikings to 9-4 win over Hendrix
Jacob Delk hit a bases-clearing, three-RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth inning to seal a 9-4 victory for Berry College over Hendrix in the opening round of the Southern Athletic Association tournament on Thursday night.
Berry is hosting one of two conference double-elimination tournaments this weekend with the winner advancing to the SAA championship series next weekend.
Hendrix’s Tanner Cooper reached home on a fielder’s choice to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the first, but Berry’s Quinn Smith answered in the second with a single up the middle that brought home Casey Whitaker and Spence Johns to tilt the score in the Vikings’ favor, 2-1.
A fourth inning RBI-single from Hendrix’s Noah Gilbert, followed by a wild pitch that scored Jake Wiegand, gave the Warriors the 3-2 advantage. However, RBI singles from Berry’s Tyler Calvert and Johns gave the home team the 4-3 lead heading into the seventh inning.
Jorge Leon would knot the score up for the Warriors after reaching home on a fielder’s choice in the top of the seventh, but the Vikings exploded in the bottom of the eighth, scoring five runs on three hits.
The rally was highlighted by Delk’s triple. Johns also drew an RBI walk and Smith singled through the left side to score Delk, the last run in the back-and-forth affair to seal the 9-4 victory.