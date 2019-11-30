Off to a quick start this season, the Pepperell girls’ basketball team has won three of its first four games, including Saturday's 55-21 road victory over Temple.
Ellie Cox and Morgan Willingham each scored 12 points to lead the Lady Dragons (3-1), Aysia Day scored 10 points, and Aaliyah Barkley added eight points.
“The intensity on defense fueled our offense and helped us get in a groove,” Pepperell head coach Emily Claytor said. “I thought the girls did a great job of being coachable and doing the little things well today.”
The Lady Dragons will open Region 7-AA play Tuesday at Coosa.
Trion improves to 4-0
With a pair of wins over the weekend, the Trion girls’ basketball team maintained its perfect record.
The Lady Bulldogs eked out a 49-46 win at home Saturday against LaFayette, and were led by Shelby Carlock’s 19 points. Tianna Youngblood added nine points for Trion, and Chloe Murdock and Summer Vaughn each scored seven.
On Friday, the Lady Bulldogs (4-0) rolled to a 49-28 win against Southeast Whitfield with Carlock putting up 16 points. Murdock added 10 points, and Vaughn chipped in with nine points.
The Lady Bulldogs next travel to face Christian Heritage on Friday.
GHC women face top-ranked teams
Georgia Highlands’ women’s basketball team has already faced some tough competition early in the season.
The Lady Chargers took on two top-five teams over the weekend, falling to No. 1 Gulf Coast State on Saturday 85-63 and No. 4 Northwest Florida State 74-52 on Friday.
Against Gulf Coast State, the Lady Chargers led by five early in the game, but the Lady Commodores (7-0) quickly took control and led 48-30 at halftime.
Ja’Lyn Reese led the Lady Chargers (4-5) with 21 points with five 3-pointers and three assists, Jahnaria Brown scored 21 points with nine rebounds, Nijeria Jordan added 12 points and four boards, and Sasha Shishkina had 10 points and four rebounds.
Against Northwest Florida State (9-0), Reese scored 21 points with four 3-pointers, four rebounds and three steals, Shishkina followed with 16 points and three steals, and Brown had eight points and six rebounds.
The Lady Chargers will next host East Georgia State on Wednesday in a GCAA contest.