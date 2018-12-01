Myles Moore hit a buzzer beater from distance on Saturday afternoon to give the Berry College men’s basketball team a 77-74 victory over Ferrum College at The Cage Center.
The win pushes Berry’s record to 6-1 on the year, one of its best starts to a season since joining NCAA Division III.
After surviving a second-half onslaught by the Panthers that saw the Vikings outscored 45-39, Berry held on to a 74-74 tie in the final seconds.
The Vikings were set to run a play on the final possession of the game, but Moore lost the ball to Ferrum’s Marcus Plair. Moore immediately regained possession on a steal, firing from beyond 3-point range to clinch the win.
Moore finished with 10 points, and was joined by Elijah Hirsh with 18 points, Caleb Haynes with 17 points and Dawson Wehunt with 11 points.
Berry will open Southern Athletic Conference play Friday at home when the Vikings welcome Oglethorpe for a 7 p.m. tip.
Rome girls 66, Rockmart 51
The Rome girls’ basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season Saturday as the Lady Wolves opened play at home with a 66-51 win against visiting Rockmart.
Amberly Brown scored 24 points to lead the Lady Wolves, and Tarrah Gibson had 11 points.
Rome will next face Paulding County on the road Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Mill Creek girls 55, Model 52
The Model girls’ basketball team came up short Saturday in a 55-52 contest against Mill Creek. The Lady Devils led by three points going into the final quarter, but weren’t able to come away with the win.
Montana Moats led Model (3-3) with 19 points, Megan Kent scored 15, and Libby Upton added 10 points.
The Lady Devils will visit Gordon Central on Tuesday.
LaFayette girls 50, Trion 43
The Trion girls’ basketball team dropped to 1-3 Saturday following a 50-43 loss to host LaFayette.
Chloe Murdock led the Lady Bulldogs (1-3) with 10 points, and Jenna Mosley had nine points.
The Lady Bulldogs will travel to face Bowdon on Friday at 6 p.m.
Riverside Military 61 boys, Darlington 55
The Darlington boys’ basketball team opened its season Saturday with a 61-55 road loss to Riverside Military Academy.
The Tigers (0-1) owned a one-point lead heading into the final quarter, but couldn’t hang on for the win despite JD Hull’s 22-point effort. Wit Szymanski added 13 points including three 3-pointers, and Andrew Land scored 10 points.
The Tigers will be at home Tuesday for a contest against Christian Heritage at 7:30 p.m.
Cornerstone boys 75, Unity Christian 49
Eli Wells scored 20 points but the Unity Christian boys’ basketball team was stopped by Cornerstone 75-49 on Saturday in a road loss.
Huston Bryant added 14 points for the Lions (1-3), and Hudson Hill scored eight.
The Lions will next face Cherokee Christian at home Tuesday.