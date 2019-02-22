The Georgia Highlands women’s basketball team plays its final regular season game this afternoon, but the Lady Chargers are already set for the start of their conference tournament.
Both Georgia Highlands teams will be in Swainsboro today to take on East Georgia State in a Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. And with the conference’s women’s seeds already set, the Lady Chargers will be the No. 2 seed when the playoffs start Tuesday.
The team will host Southern Crescent Tech on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at GHC’s Floyd Campus, which will serve as a quarterfinal game in both the GCAA women’s basketball tournament and the NJCAA regional.
The Lady Chargers (17-12, 12-4 GCAA) battled South Georgia Tech down to the wire in their last game Wednesday but the conference lead-ing Lady Jets pulled away for the 58-52 win.
Georgia Highlands was able to take a 48-47 lead with 4:14 to play, but the Lady Jets found a way to pull away for the win. GHC was led by Ciara Thompson with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Jessica Eadsforth-Yates finished with 10 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.
The Georgia Highlands men’s team still has a week left in the regular season. The Chargers lost a heartbreaker on Wednesday at Gordon State College, 85-84, despite having four players reach double figures in scoring.
SAA TOURNAMENT
Berry men 62, Millsaps 60
The No. 2-seeded Berry men’s basketball team narrowly avoided an upset Friday night in the opening round of the Southern Athletic Association tournament in Danville, Kentucky.
The Vikings escaped with a 62-60 win over seventh-seeded Millsaps to move on to the next round.
Millsaps led by as many as 10 points in the first half. With the Majors leading 33-25 with 7:46 left, the Vikings held Millsaps scoreless for nearly seven minutes to retake the lead on two free throws made by Myles Moore making the score 35-33. After taking a 38-36 lead into halftime, the Vikings were able to hang on for the win.
Elijah Hirsh scored 24 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and was 11 of 12 from the free throw line for the Vikings (19-6), Moore scored 12 points, and Caleb Haynes scored 10 points and had six rebounds.
Millsaps (12-14) was led by Justin Van Pelt with 14 points and Michael Sullivan with 10 points.
The Vikings face the winner of Friday’s late game between No. 3 seed Sewanee and No. 6 seed Hendrix tonight at 6 p.m.