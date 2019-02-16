Overcoming yet another injury, the Chargers bounced back after losing one of their top players in Derrick Cook with a 102-90 win against the Titans. The women were outlasted by the Lady Titans in a 57-56 loss for the Lady Chargers’ second straight defeat.
Cook was hurt in this past Wednesday’s game against South Georgia State College, but the Chargers were able to regroup with five players scoring in double figures.
The Chargers (21-5, 9-3 GCAA) were led by Khalyl Waters with 27 points, Carl Johnson with 21 points, Chris Wright with 18 points, Dominic Ham with 13 points, and Latief Harris with 10 points.
David Greer, in his first start for the team, pulled down 12 boards and scored five points.
“Not having Derrick tonight hurt us, but all these other guys stepped up,” said GHC head men’s coach Phil Gaffney.
Gaffney said he didn’t expect Greer, a 7-foot freshman, to play this season, but because of injuries Greer, who didn’t play basketball in high school, got his shot on the court.
“Where he’s come from to get 12 rebounds is amazing — in a conference game no less,” Gaffney said. “He did a tremendous job.”
The Chargers did get some play out of one of their injured starters Michael Vargas Baez, who has been out for two months. In Saturday’s game he scored four points in nine minutes of play.
Jalen Brown led the Titans (10-15-1, 1-11-1) with 27 points.
The Lady Chargers (17-11, 13-3) lost a close matchup, but the team still sits near the top of the GCAA standings behind first-place South Georgia Tech. The loss was the second straight for the Lady Chargers. Prior to that GHC had won eight straight games.
“I feel like we’ve made some progress and we’ve gotten better in a few areas,” GHC head women’s coach Brandan Harrell said. “Today we just lost focus for whatever reason. I really like the way we’ve played the last six weeks. The season isn’t defined by one game you win or lose, but it is disappointing we didn’t play with the intensity we’re used to.”
The Lady Chargers trailed 24-20 at halftime, and after both teams went scoreless in the third period, GHC outscored the Lady Titans 19-12 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The Lady Titans edged GHC 21-17 in the overtime period to secure the win.
Jahnarria Brown scored 15 points off the bench to lead the Lady Chargers, and Sharai Lay scored 12 points.
For the Lady Titans (14-12, 7-9) Allisa Jones and Lawrencia Simon each scored 13 points.
The Lady Chargers play their final home game of the regular season Wednesday against conference foe South Georgia Tech, while the Chargers are on the road against conference opponent Gordon State.