While Atlantic Coast Conference men's tennis teams have won five national championships in the last decade, it's the women who are leading the way in the conference this year.
Heading into the first week of February, Texas was the No. 1 ranked men's team with four ACC teams in the Top 25. North Carolina was ranked fourth, Wake Forest seventh and N.C. State was No. 14.
On the women's side, Stanford was top-ranked with five ACC women's teams in the Top 25. North Carolina was rated second, Duke was fifth, followed by N.C. State at eighth, Florida State ninth and Virginia at No. 11.
The men's side of singles play was hurt a little this season by several players opting to turn pro. Wake Forest's Borna Gojo and Viriginia's Brandon Nakashima both decided to tackle the pro circuit over the winter.
Several of the top returning players opted to play the professional Futures circuit during the fall and as such, are not included in the preseason rankings for individuals. That left the ACC with only one top-10 singles player on the male side entering the spring season — Richard Ciamarra from Notre Dame at No. 5.
The women however have five ranked in the top 10, including Cameron Morra from North Carolina at No. 2, Miami's Estela Perez-Somarriba at No. 3, Sara Daavettila from North Carolina at No. 4, Alexa Graham from North Carolina at No. 8 and Kelly Chen from Duke at No. 10.
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor Championships will be played later this month. The men will play in Madison, Wisconsin while the women will compete in Chicago.
N.C. State, North Carolina and Wake Forest advanced to the 16-team finals on the men's side while Georgia Tech, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State and Florida State all advanced on the women's side.