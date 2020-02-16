The University of North Carolina women’s tennis team brought home their fourth Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor championship last week. The Lady Tar Heels dominated previously unbeaten UCLA 4-0 to win the championship match in Chicago.
Prior to being blanked by the Lady Heels, the UCLA women had not even been scored on all season. No one on the UCLA team had lost an individual or doubles match all year until they ran into the juggernaut from Chapel Hill.
Carolina’s Sara Daavettila was named the ITA women’s player of the week for her performances in leading Carolina’s waltz through some of the top teams in women’s tennis.
The Tar Heel men were joined by N.C. State and Wake Forest at the ITA men’s indoor tournament this past weekend in Madison, Wisconsin.
In the opening round, North Carolina beat a good South Carolina team 4-2, their second win over the tough Gamecocks this year. The Heels then shut out fifth-ranked Florida 4-0 in the second round.
The Demon Deacons of Wake Forest got a 4-1 win over a good Baylor Bear squad in the first round win, avenging a 5-2 loss to Baylor just eight days earlier.
In the round of eight, Wake battled Ohio State through a tense match that saw four of the six singles points go to three sets. The match went to OSU 4-3 when when Eduardo Nava fell to James Trotter 7-5 on the number five line.
North Carolina State suffered a couple of losses in the first two rounds in Madison. The Wolfpack was beaten 4-3 by Stanford in the round of 16, then lost 4-1 to TCU in the second round.
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket men are enjoying a break in their schedule after a big doubleheader win over Auburn and The Citadel. In their last outing, the Ramblin’ Wreck defeated Auburn 4-1 then blanked The Citadel 7-0
Freshman Andres Martin and senior Carlos Divar have led the jacket’s to a 6-2 start, losing only to highly ranked Texas A&M and UGA.
The Florida State men boast a 7-2 mark early in the season. The Seminoles are ranked No. 22 in the latest poll and had a close 4-3 win over Auburn in their last match a week ago.
The ‘Noles, led by senior Alex Knaff from Luxembourg at No. 1 singles and sophomore Juan Martin Jalif from Argentina at No. 2 singles, are off until a Feb. 22 match with Tennessee Tech in Tallahassee.