Last week was a big week for the University of North Carolina men's tennis squad, on both the team and individual level.
The Tar Heels were ranked at the top of a new Tennis Channel/United States Tennis Association Top 25 and got big wins over South Carolina and Illinois during the week.
Senior William Blumberg also defeated the reining NCAA men's singles champ — Paul Jubb from South Carolina — and 2019 national semifinalist Alex Kovacevic from Illinois at No. 1 singles.
The Wake Forest men had a mixed week, with a win at home against a tough University of Central Florida team followed up by a loss on the road at Baylor. The latter was Wake's first loss of the season, but Baylor's 22nd consecutive home match win.
The Deacons' Melios Efstathiou and Eduardo Nava picked up the lone singles wins in the match at Baylor.
The undefeated N.C. State Wolfpack extended their season record to 8-0 with a 4-0 shutout win over Pennsylvania. Alexis Galarneau continued to roll at No. 1 singles for the 'Pack with an easy straight set victory.
Unranked Virginia picked up a surprise 4-1 victory over No. 11 TCU after a tough 6-1 loss to Central Florida earlier in the week. The Cavaliers' doubles team of Carl Soderlund and Matthew Lord remain unbeaten on the early season.
The unbeaten North Carolina women are participating in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor National Championships in Chicago where they got a 4-1 win over Arizona State in the round of 16 Friday. UNC then beat arch-rival N.C. State 4-1 in the round of eight. N.C. State had advanced from the round of 16 with a shutout 4-0 win over Princeton.
The Duke women advanced at the ITA Indoor championships with a 4-1 win over a tough Pepperdine squad, then beat Georgia in the round of eight Saturday.
The Florida State women stunned Texas 4-3 in the round of 16, but lost to UCLA in the round of eight. Georgia Tech surprised highly ranked Ohio State in the round of 16, but lost to top-ranked Stanford in the round of eight.
The Virginia women fell 4-2 to the Lady Dawgs from Athens in the ITA round of 16 Friday, then lost by the same score Saturday to highly ranked Pepperdine.