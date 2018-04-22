COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Berry takes 4th in a row
The Vikings breeze through the SAA championship game to claim another title.
Another season, another tournament, and another conference title for the Berry College softball team to call its own.
The Vikings secured its fourth consecutive SAA Tournament title and trip to the NCAA playoffs on Saturday after a 10-1 run-rule victory over Rhodes College in the championship game at Warner Park in Chattanooga.
With the win, Berry improves to 36-4 overall and will now await their opponent for the opening round of NCAA Regionals. More details will follow in the coming days.
After a scoreless opening frame, Berry was able to score in the top of the second inning off a sacrifice fly from Genna Telschow. The Vikings then blew the game open in the third, scoring seven runs off four extra-base hits.
Elisabeth Federici opened the scoring in the inning with a two-run homer to left before Katlin Seger sent a three-run shot over the left field wall, giving Berry a 6-0 lead. Genna Telschow then hit an RBI double before Brittany Tuttle sent an RBI triple to left center, giving Berry an 8-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Shelby Daniel earned an RBI off a sacrifice fly, giving Berry a 9-0 advantage. Starting pitcher Makenzie Flynt held a perfect game through 3 2/3 innings, allowing her lone hit of the day in the bottom of the fourth.
Rhodes would score in the inning, but Berry scored on an error in the fifth to secure the 10-1 final.
Berry’s Brooke Whittemore, Telschow, Tuttle and Kassie Howard were all named to the All-Tournament Team. Howard was selected as the tournament MVP.