Asheville gets Sunday win 14-1
The Rome Braves fell to the Asheville Tourists 14-1 Sunday afternoon at State Mutual Stadium before a crowd of 2,640.
The Tourists chalked up four runs in the second inning thanks to an RBI single by Taylor Snyder, Hidekel Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly RBI, a passed ball to plate a run, and a bunt single by Brett Stephens to score a run making it a 4-0 game. Asheville added another run in the third on Snyder’s RBI groundout and Rome scored a run in their half of the inning on Riley Delgado’s run scoring single for the 5-1 score. Single runs in the fifth and sixth, and seven in the eighth closed out the scoring for the 14-1 final.
Justin Valdespina (1-1) gets the victory in relief for the Tourists. Rome starter Huascar Ynoa (1-5) is hit with the loss going 4.2 innings allowing four earned runs on four hits. The Braves hit the road for games in Lexington and Augusta before returning home on May 29th . For information contact the Rome Braves at 706-378-5144 or log onto www.romebraves.com