Georgia State Patrol

A pedestrian was struck and killed on US 27 in front of Armuchee High School late Thursday night.

According to GSP Trooper Lee Bowden:

Dustin McCay, 29, of Lineville , Alabama was walking in the southbound direction along the yellow center turn lane line around 9 p.m. Thursday night when he was struck by a southbound 2015 Kia Optima driven by Ashlynn Pattison, 19, of Rome.

Bowden said a second man was also walking in the center turn lane but was not hit.

McCay was taken to the Floyd Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.

Pattison, who will not face any charges, was also transported to the hospital for a check-up.  Trooper Bowden said the teenager was visibly shaken by the incident