A pedestrian was struck and killed on US 27 in front of Armuchee High School late Thursday night.
According to GSP Trooper Lee Bowden:
Dustin McCay, 29, of Lineville , Alabama was walking in the southbound direction along the yellow center turn lane line around 9 p.m. Thursday night when he was struck by a southbound 2015 Kia Optima driven by Ashlynn Pattison, 19, of Rome.
Bowden said a second man was also walking in the center turn lane but was not hit.
McCay was taken to the Floyd Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.
Pattison, who will not face any charges, was also transported to the hospital for a check-up. Trooper Bowden said the teenager was visibly shaken by the incident