There are things no one ever tells you about becoming a parent. Oh, they tease and say, “There goes your freedom!” or “No more sleep for you!” and everyone has a good laugh. But there are some hard things that folks rarely talk about. I recall the words of one friend I chatted with when I was faced with a huge parenting and life challenge. My friend said, “This is one of those things that no one ever tells you about. All parents go through this. It’s not just you and there is nothing wrong with you because this is happening. It’s just one of those things that happens.” That was pretty powerful for me.
I don’t think there is an unspoken code among other parents to keep this hard stuff to ourselves. I suspect we keep our mouths shut because we are afraid of ruining the whole experience for someone else or because we fear that the negative experiences of parenthood must have been ours alone. I suspect the main reason is that we know we would do it all again in spite of the challenges.
Today, at the risk of sounding negative and no-fun, I will share with you three not-so-fun things about parenting that folks rarely share. I share it because there is a sort of power that comes from understanding what lies ahead. If we understand the challenges, we don’t feel like something is wrong with us when the challenges appear and perhaps we can minimize its impact on our lives. So know that the parenting journey can be full of joy and wonder and the most incredible love that you can imagine, but there are also potholes.
1. You will be more tired than you have ever been in your life. Most people do share this with new parents and encourage them to take naps when the infant naps and “take it easy.” The reality however, is that most new parents don’t really believe this whole tiredness thing. Babies take work, and a lot of it! There are diapers to be changed, multiple feedings, crying babies in the middle of the night and this is on top of the other things that were going on in your life pre-baby. If you have more than one child, there is even more work and balls to keep in the air. Most folks manage all this baby responsibility while also trying to work and trying to manage volunteer activities and trying to be a caring partner and whatever else is on the plate. We forget that life has many seasons. Sometimes there is a season for hunkering down with home responsibilities, taking care of baby and taking care of just what you need to get through each day. My advice to new parents is to take a look at priorities and measure those against hours that you have in a day. If there is a way to pare back, it is okay to do that. If reality says you cannot do that (for example, you must work), then build in periods of rest or simplify as much as is possible. Seek help. Give yourself and your partner grace. Above all, remember there is nothing wrong with you because you are tired to your very bones. It just goes along with being a new parent, and it is temporary.
2. The baby will change the way you relate to your partner. No matter how much you love someone else, the role and responsibilities of parenthood changes that relationship. It’s not that you love the other person any less, but that the needs of this little one change the order of our lives. In addition, the act of parenting introduces stress into lives and relationships because it forces us to get up close and personal with our own beliefs and values. It causes us to remember our own experiences as children, the good and the bad. There are also many decisions to be made, from physical needs to religion to school location to bedtime, and most of us must navigate these decisions while also playing nicely with the other adults in our lives who have their own opinions and needs. It takes work to navigate through all the decisions and changes and baggage and to reconcile that with the others in your life. Know that relationships will change and this change doesn’t mean that it is the end of your relationship. Remember to carve out minutes for one another. Remember that you approach parenting from different perspectives and there is more than one way to raise children who are solid individuals. Talk, problem-solve and compromise. Be patient and most of all, be kind. And when it gets overwhelming or seems just too hard (and it will become overwhelming and hard), remember that getting outside help (from a counselor or an agency) can help bring back perspective.
3. Your child will sometimes choose a different path and it will hurt. Many new parents believe the child is an extension of themselves, a “mini-me.” We all enter into parenthood assuming our children will like the same foods, play the same sports, have the same interests and make the same decisions. As children grow, we recognize that they ultimately choose their own paths. Sometimes those paths will be different than ours. Sometimes we’ll look at their courage with admiration and sometimes our hearts will break. Remember to seek to understand your child, to encourage and accept them and to love them as you want to be loved.
There are many more things “they never tell you” about being a parent, some positive and some not-so-positive. Know that there will be potholes in this grand road of parenting and those potholes make the road bumpy. Giving yourself and your partner and families grace for the journey is worth the bumps. I know that I would do it all again.
Tina Bartleson is the executive director of the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, which provides in-home parent education and mentoring to families with children 0-12 years. She has 29 years experience working with families and may be contacted through www.exchangeclubfrc.org.