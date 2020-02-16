What can I do? As it happens, you can do a lot.
There are many reasons we can just feel stuck — being overworked, political divisiveness, bills piling up — but there’s a way to get unstuck.
Get involved.
You don’t have to sit on a board of directors to be active in the community. You don’t have to write a big check. You can foster an animal from PAWS or even just take a dog for a walk and return it to the shelter.
You’ll not meet a creature more appreciative of a moment of your time than one of those at the shelter.
When you drive down North Broad Street, you can look at the sign to see what items the Community Kitchen needs that week. It could be a couple cans of green beans or trash bags — things that may not seem like a great deal can actually help many people who are far less fortunate than you are.
Find out when Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful, the Coosa River Basin Initiative or TRED is doing one of their area cleanups. That’s something you and your family can do for a few hours on a weekend and it makes a huge difference.
You can also collect donations for particular organizations that need it. We may not individually have much money to donate, but you can spearhead the collection of funds at work or at church or within your social circle or club. A dollar here and there from lots of people adds up, and there are many local organizations that would be elated to receive a donation of any amount.
There are lots of local nonprofits or other organizations that can use whatever talents and resources you have — it could be your time or your expertise. Here is a short list of just a few local organizations that we think are worthy of the community’s support. Perhaps one of them strikes a chord with you and your family’s values.
DIGS — this amazing group provides resources and activities for adults with developmental delays.
Habitat for Humanity ReStore — This store on Three Rivers Drive accepts donations of furniture and home goods to sell, with the money going to Habitat For Humanity.
PAWS, Red Clay Ranch Equine Rescue, Compassionate Paws, the Humane Society, Floyd Felines, Rome for the Rescues or any other local animal welfare organization. These are often overlooked but are vital to our community’s health and wellbeing. Many of these folks work extremely hard for no compensation other than their passion for animal welfare.
The Davies Shelters
Harbor House Child Advocacy Center
The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia
Three Rivers Singers — this is Rome’s community chorus, a group of talented locals who present various concerts and events year round at NO COST to local audiences.
The African American Connection for the Performing Arts
The Coosa Valley Fraternal Order of Police
The Rome Shrine Club
Rome Area Council for the Arts
Open Door Children’s Home
Hospitality House for Women
Rome Area History Museum and Chieftains Museum
Living Proof Recovery
Those are only a few of the many worthy local organizations that might be able to use your gifts, talents or time. Find one that fits your values and get involved.
Last weekend many people who truly get involved in the community were recognized by the Heart of the Community’s “Affair of the Heart” banquet.
These are people who truly deserve that honor and have put their heart and soul into doing so much for others.
But there are advantages to the rest of us who may not have the time or wherewithal to make the tremendous efforts to help the community that many of the HOC recipients have.
For instance, an advantage of helping out when you can is that you could well avoid being the topic of the comedic stylings of one of Rome’s most well-known attorneys.
If you’ve attended the banquet, you’ll know what we’re talking about.
The real point is, with everyone helping — it’s less of a job. We can all make our mark a little at a time and we all benefit. Don’t underestimate how much you can do.
Thank you for reading.