Practice, Pressure and Prayers for Emily: A Dance Challenge Update
We're a little over two months away from the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge and I'm already panicking.
Here's why.
My partner, Emily Tumlin and I haven't even had a single practice yet.
This is partly because she just wrapped up her brilliant performance in the Rome Little Theatre production of "The Producers" which was pretty time consuming. But now that the show is over, we're going to start practicing this week.
So all this time I've been trying to figure out what would make our dance routine funny and entertaining for a Rome audience.
Bounce to Emily, (that's how my friend Brandy would say unbeknownst to Emily), I've got all these crazy ideas in my head that she will then have to pretend to go along with.
I've been emailing and texting her all these crazy Youtube videos of things I want to include in our routine and I know she probably is just rolling her eyes and wishing she didn't get stuck with me as a partner.
Well I hate it for her because I'm all she's got. #PrayersForEmily.
BUT I promised her I would do whatever it took to learn the routine so I'm ready to start practicing.
Meanwhile I've been doing some recon and I know other teams have been hard at work already so I'm sure they're doing better than I am at this point.
The other night at the Adult Prom, I talked to Gorg Hubenthal and he said he and his partner had already been practicing.
And I saw a photo on Facebook that Rusty Williams posted on May 24 after he and his dance partner Hannah Camacho. The caption said "Awesome successful practice. Great times great teacher."
Aside from his lack of punctuation, I was very concerned about this photo. First of all, Rusty himself was red as a dang lobster. So he must have been working hard. Secondly the dance partner, Hannah, was smiling and glowing. She did not seem the least bit irritated or frustrated. That means the practice DID go well.
I honestly was hoping Rusty would be a terrible dancer and his partner would have already torn her hair out in anger and frustration but I guess I can't count on that now. Unfortunately they looked happy and prosperous in that Facebook photo.
Oh and then to add to my anxiety, Kim Davis who's the executive director of the Sexual Assault Center (which benefits from all the dance challenge's fundraising) sent out at update email.
It started off by saying we have 12 weeks before the show and that ALL teams should be scheduling times to meet and practice.
Well team Avila ain't doing so good with that one.
And then she said if you haven't started fundraising, don't wait until the last minute.
Trust me, Kim. I'm trying. I've been hustling myself out to any event or organization that will give me a dollar or two toward my fundraising. I don't have high-fallutin' connections like some of the other dancers who'll get their rich hoity-toity friends to write them checks for thousands of dollars. I gotta scrounge for every penny I can get.
And then, get this. She puts the pressure on by sending out the team standings so far for the People's Choice Award — that goes to the team raising the most money.
Now mind you, it's still sort of early so there's lots of fundraising left to be done. But here were the standings she sent.
1. Team Plant — that Matt Plant has been a thorn in my side this entire time and apparently he's got people throwing money at him. Great. I've got to find a way to take him out of the competition.
2. Team Burkhalter — Please believe that Sheriff Burkhalter will not stay in second place long. He can probably round up a posse and collect thousands upon thousands of dollars from donors anytime he wants. He's just biding his time.
3. Team Leezer — No clue how Dr. Kristen Leezer is getting her money. She's a doctor for goodness sakes. She doesn't need your money. I do.
4. Team Avila — I'd like to thank Harvey Given Company, Culbreth Carr Watson Animal Clinic, John Bishop, Lee Neidrach, Rome Little Theatre, Steve Bennett, Melissa Phillips, Chuck Shaw, Tina Brinson and a few of my coworkers for their generous contributions so far.
5. Team Cowling — Kevin Cowling is Canadian. Your dollar is worth approximately 77 cents when you donate to his team. Please remember that.
6. Team Williams — I think Rusty Williams had some sort of float on the river as a fundraiser. I'm sure he'll come up with other cool ways to raise funds and that scares me.
7. Team Stansell — Cindy Stansell is a hair stylist and probably knows a million people so I'm assuming once her fundraising gets going she'll be tough to beat.
8. Team Hubenthal — Gorg will be tough competition. The man can do everything well.
9. Thad Mathis — He works at Darlington. You can bet those donations will start rolling in soon and when they do, they won't stop.
So those are the current standings. Like I said, there's still plenty of time left for fundraising so be on the lookout for ways to donate and help all the teams since every penny goes right back to the Sexual Assault Center. And of course, you can always get on the website, www.romecelebritydancechallenge.com, and donate to any team you'd like.
Our first group rehearsal is June 5. That's when we'll start working on the big group dance number at the beginning of the show. So it's the first time we'll all get to see each other's dance skills. I'll probably send out another update column after that to let you know exactly what I think of everyone's dance skills.
#PrayersForEmily.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune