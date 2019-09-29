Higgledy-piggledy might be the best phrase to describe the organization of this editorial — so strap in and get ready.
Among some bad news this week there’s been so much good.
We’re seeing the rise of a public-private partnership between the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority and residents of Summerville Park. It’s one that will not only prevent a hotel from being built near the neighborhood — which the residents didn’t want — but will also lead to more affordable housing in one fell swoop.
Also, as elections get closer, let’s just say we’re looking good locally.
We’ve got a great pool of candidates, each of whom is qualified and has demonstrated personal investment in our community. There is so much to be said about just that one thing.
Nothing is better than having an election where you can look across the slate of candidates and know however this local election shakes out, we’re in good hands.
Unfortunately, things are not so sunny when we look toward national politics.
Impeachment
You’ve likely already decided your opinion on the topic of Presidential impeachment and the actions that have taken us to this point.
If we’re allowed to enter a sarcastic tone here, the fun part is that it’s just beginning. But let’s step away from the politically charged talking points and turn to the politics of the topic of impeachment ... more specifically the likelihood of whether or not Congress will kick President Trump out of office.
It’s really not all that likely.
Regardless of how you feel personally, let’s just talk odds. There’s the House of Representatives, which is currently controlled by the Democratic Party. The House needs a majority vote to impeach — similar to an indictment in a criminal case — and at that point it would go to the Senate.
While the impeachment may have some political capital in and of itself, it doesn’t give President Trump the boot. As in a criminal case, the defendant, who in this case is our president, isn’t yet considered guilty.
There’s a decent chance that may happen, but the Senate is a different animal.
Following the trial analogy, it’s the Senate that presides over what would be the trial. The Republican Party holds the Senate majority and in order to kick a sitting president out of office, they must have a two-thirds vote to convict.
There’s some pretty long odds on that happening.
Some are betting on a coup within the GOP to go against the president, like what has been seen in Britain regarding their Prime Minister Boris Johnson regarding the whole Brexit fiasco.
We’ll see, it should make for some interesting political theater, as if the reality show we call politics hasn’t been drama enough already.
A sad day all around
From the way it looks, a guy who’d originally been on the run for a probation violation felt he needed to have a shootout with police. It didn’t end well for him, and honestly it didn’t end well for anyone.
The police officer or officers forced to pull the trigger and take the life of Jeffery Aycock likely didn’t wake up with that desire. That police officer went to work to do his or her job last Sunday and, in this particular case, that job included taking another man’s life.
It didn’t have to be that way, but unless some evidence proves otherwise, that officer did what Aycock forced them to do. He’d already fired on police, fled and gotten three other people arrested for harboring him — including his own father.
Even the most lost of us are loved by someone: Our families, our friends or a significant other. And those who loved him will mourn his loss even if his own actions brought the incident about.
We hope the officer or officers involved are doing OK.
‘This above all: To thine own self be true
’
While the advice Polonius gives his son Laertes in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” is pretty sound, it’s something we often fall short of.
But let’s escape the depths of the bard’s tales and the deaths occurring in those dark days in Denmark and enter stage left back on the Town Green.
If you haven’t had a chance to enjoy a play during the Rome Shakespeare Festival — you really should consider it. And you still have a chance to, tonight.
The performances vary from the melancholy and murderous “Hamlet” to the witty and hilarious “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, abridged.”
Most of the performances were free and some of the shows even benefited from our short break in the heat.
Also a majority, if not all, of the actors are local so it’s nice to support our local talent.