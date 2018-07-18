Young Roman appreciates local trails
Dear Editor:
I am writing to you today as a young citizen who loves to ride his bike on the local trails around Rome. They are great fun and provide many glimpses into the natural landscapes that make our town unique. There is also a great variety of trails to choose from. From the dirt trails of Garrard Park at GE to the Kingfisher Trail and the entire Heritage Trail system along the rivers downtown, they are all great and I am proud to live in a city that invests in trails and public recreation. I hope the City of Rome and Floyd County will continue to support and maintain these trails for years to come.