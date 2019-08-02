I’m a long-term resident of South Rome. On July 18, one of the front page headlines read “City takes out reported drug den in South Rome.” Since when has East 20th Street been part of South Rome?
We have an image problem that we’re working on, and it will help if you’ll not attribute negative events in other neighborhoods to us.
Editor’s note: Ms. Carlson is correct that East 20th Street is locally known as East Rome, even though it appears to be directly south of the City of Rome on the map. Our apologies for this error. Columnist Ross Rogers tackles the question of how an area that appears to be south of Rome proper ended up being referred to as East Rome, and an area west of Rome proper is locally known as South Rome. Look for his conclusions in Sunday’s opinion section.