Editor’s note: Ms. Carlson is correct that East 20th Street is locally known as East Rome, even though it appears to be directly south of the City of Rome on the map. Our apologies for this error. Columnist Ross Rogers tackles the question of how an area that appears to be south of Rome proper ended up being referred to as East Rome, and an area west of Rome proper is locally known as South Rome. Look for his conclusions in Sunday’s opinion section.