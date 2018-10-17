DEAR EDITOR:
Sitting in the Special Collections room at our Rome library, I see it as a ship with no sails … no rudder … no captain. Until recently, the department has had someone designated as an expert for that area for well over 35 years. We have been fortunate to have someone not only with the knowledge of the materials unique to that realm, but often some history background and ties with community resources.
My visits here began as a teenager in the early 1980’s. It was housed in a cramped room at the bottom of the Carnegie Library. Generally, we called it the Georgia Room and it was overseen by Jacque Kinzer. Since Jacque’s day, we had a glorious new library built with attention for space to house the materials exclusive to historical and genealogical research. There have been others who oversaw the department, but for over a decade, Pat Millican has navigated Special Collections.
A few weeks ago, during the first session of a genealogy class I am teaching, I was praising our amazing Special Collections department and the fact that we had such a person as Ms. Millican. I was flabbergasted to learn from a student that she had been “let go” two weeks earlier! I was not sure what to say to the class.
On many visits I have observed Pat helping patrons in person and answering queries on the phone and via e-mail. While traveling, I’ve needed a research question answered and received an answer within moments. I have watched as Pat was interviewed for a syndicated TV series who had utilized her research skills for one of their subjects.
I have been in many research facilities … some with no one … some with someone not qualified … and there is a tremendous difference. Where is our captain?