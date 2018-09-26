What’s going on with our tax dollars
DEAR EDITOR:
I believe the LOSTs (Local Option Sales Taxes), annually placed on the voting ballot by wishful thinkers, are about to run their useful lives. Now that I’ve got your attention, allow me to expound on my statement.
Looking back on past LOSTs, one which excelled expectations: the library was well worth it, but not so with the Forum, which had to be turned over to professional management due to loss of revenue. State Mutual Stadium and Rome Tennis Center at Berry: so-so to dedicated clientele. It would be interesting to have a random poll taken to see just what percentage of the populous partakes in the State Mutual Stadium and the Rome Tennis Center. My guess would be State Mutual Stadium would get the highest marks due to student field trips. The tennis courts in particular were sold to the public as being the largest tennis center in the southeast to draw vast numbers of tournaments to Rome, filling multitudes of hotels and motels and restaurants for years to come. And now they want to build additional covered courts. We now hear of this being overshadowed by a larger tennis center being built south of us. But we’re being told these courts will not compete with ours. Right.
Before I get off my soapbox, let’s hit on the ELOST. For the construction of Pepperell Middle School, the ELOST has already been voted on and approved. Now we’re seeing different options for the location with destruction of the old school now in the forefront due to uncertain foundation capabilities at initially identified locations. Why was this not identified before the ELOST vote? Now we get to add more money on the taxpayer.
What about the new gym at Armuchee High School? We are now seeing an increase of $2.5 million! Why? As stated in the Rome News-Tribune on Sept. 13, “In addition to (the ever so faithful, fall back-on reason — my words) rising construction costs, the increase in the projected cost of the gym is also due to the need for additional prep work, such as installing drainage and storm-water systems.” Huh? Did I read that right? How could any construction company bidding on multimillion dollar projects overlook such mundane items as drainage and storm-water systems? It seems to me whoever is charged with overseeing taxpayer expenditures does not have the qualifications and should also have the authority and knowledge to lock a bid in with an agreed upon cost increase.