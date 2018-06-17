We must stand up for action
DEAR EDITOR
We as American citizens must be concerned about what is happening on our southern borders to immigrant children who are brought with their parents from Latin American countries. These children are taken away from their parents and placed in cage-like rooms or concentration camps and held without their parents’ presence. This treatment is compared to Nazi Germany in the 1930-40s. Are we casting a blind eye to this horrendous treatment to human life carried out on our own soil? This is an unsettling situation going on in the United States of America.
We must stand for the principles of social justice. This is outrageous treatment of children. We are American citizens. We must stand up and voice our opinions and take action to see that this isn’t being cast upon families of immigrants at our southern borders.
We are all created equally and must be treated as brothers and sisters. Children have no voice as to whether they are immigrants or not. Must they be treated like animals picked up off the streets? Have a heart, Americans. Where are we with this brutal treatment? Where do we stand with this brutality that is happening on our own soil?
Where are our thoughts and beliefs about human cruelty? We need to be heard for positive action and change to take place. Where are our hearts and feelings, American people? Will we sit and remain silent and let this brutal action be carried out? The children cry out for our concerns and they cry for our help. Will our voices of concern be heard? Our leaders must know that is not the thing to do. This isn’t something that we as United States citizens stand for. Call your senators and representatives and tell them that action must take place.
Let your voices be heard. When our communities, our states and our nation join forces for social justice, our country will be a better nation for its entire people.