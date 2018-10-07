Voters should consider long-term consequences
DEAR EDITOR:
It is widely stated these days that the U.S. is more highly polarized politically than ever. The 230-year-old melting pot seems to be about to explode. Why?
For many years our country has been split roughly evenly between conservatives and liberals with “independents” determining most of the national political races. This happened in 2008 when Barack Obama was elected president. Nearly half of the country was unhappy with this outcome. Nearly all conservatives were extremely unhappy. I ask the readers to think back to the reaction of these unhappy conservatives (Republicans). Were there huge “spontaneous” demonstrations? No. These voters accepted the outcome and committed to reversing it in four years at the ballot box (the constitutional remedy). Four years later the same thing happened.
In 2016 the voters who were despondent for eight years achieved their goal of electing someone who might “drain the swamp” and follow the Constitution. Immediately, instead of a commitment to change at the ballot box in four years, we saw unruly demonstrations and constant attempts to undercut the president. With incredible support from the media, celebrities and former Obama Administration bureaucrats, Democrats have obstructed in every way they could, even before he was sworn in. Then, when the president nominated a supremely qualified candidate for the Supreme Court whose judicial views didn’t completely coincide with those of the Democrats, we were presented with repugnant smear tactics that exceed those of the Anita Hill episode during the Clarence Thomas nomination (which was also by Democrats). This situation reminds me of two quotations from John Adams, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other,” and “Liberty can no more exist without virtue and independence than the body can live and move without a soul.” Are we still a moral, religious and virtuous people?
I hope that voters will think about the long-term consequences for our constitutional republic if they vote for candidates from the party that condones and actively supports behavior like this. Our Founders understood human nature very well and blessed us with a constitution that protects us from ourselves as much as possible. Has our abhorrent behavior exceeded the level of protection it can provide?