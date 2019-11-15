DEAR EDITOR:
On Monday, Nov. 11, the annual Veterans Day Observance ceremony was held at the Veterans Plaza, site of the Tomb of the Known Soldier, at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. On behalf of the membership of Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of The American Legion and Unit 5 Ladies Auxiliary I want to say thank you to all that attended.
It appeared that the attendance this year was significantly larger than the last several years and for that we are grateful. I have received nothing but positive feedback about this year’s program and want to say thank you to those responsible for its success.
Our keynote speaker, Chaplain David Thornton, who did a fantastic job; Ms. Jenny Williams, who sang the National Anthem and led the crowd in singing “God Bless America”; the Model High School Band and their director Mr. Tim Burton, who played inspiring patriotic music throughout the morning; the Post 5 Honor Guard for the 21-Gun Salute and the playing of “Taps”; all our fellow military service organizations and civic clubs, who were not only willing but eager to participate; and also, Mr. Doug Walker for providing the sound equipment.
After the ceremony a lunch was provided at the Post 5 Home, made possible through the generous contributions of food and all the extras by several local businesses.
Post 5 wants to say thank you so very, very much to Daniel’s Funeral Home, Rome Coca-Cola, Rome’s Kroger, Walmart- West Rome, Armuchee Food Lion and Sam’s Club for their support.
I want to also thank Jesse Barton, a young man that is part of the staff at Shane’s Rib Shack who is always willing to help us out anytime we are providing meals. His expertise in the kitchen enables everything to run smoothly and on time.
Cmdr. Eddie Hines
American Legion Post 5