DEAR EDITOR:
Sunday, Veteran’s Day, I was enjoying a meal with my bride compliments of O’Charley’s generosity, which they offer free to all veterans. Seated at a booth next to us was a couple that upon leaving, stopped and said they noticed I was a veteran. Thanking me and shaking my hand, they handed me an O’Charley’s gift card to show their appreciation, then quickly left before I could ask their names (frankly, I was in awe). When I took the card out of the sleeve I was shocked by the amount, which is usually given to family members at Christmas time. I would again like to thank these thoughtful, anonymous members of our community. Many times I am stopped by community members who will shake my hand and thank me for my service. This is one above.