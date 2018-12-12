DEAR EDITOR
There is a special reason this old soccer coach is excited about the success of the United Atlanta soccer team. It goes back to 1974 when a fellow Berry grad, Wayne Stepowany, a.k.a. “Step,” walked across the street and told me that he and I were going to start a soccer league. I laughed. Step and I met at Berry, where he played soccer and I ran track. He was teaching physical education at St. Mary’s, and I had a similar position at Anna K. Davie Elementary. I had never played soccer, but he grew up playing the game.
Two weeks or so later, we had a soccer league of four teams, Anna K. Davie, St. Mary’s, McHenry (coached by Tommy Bright) and the Dick Wicker Home. We played each other twice. We refereed our own games, each coach officiating a half. No Umbro, Adidas or Nike uniforms, the players were decked out in scrimmage vests. We played two seasons like this before the Recreation Department picked up the league, which expanded in the next few years to a U12 and a U14 league.
In 1980, I was asked by then Rome City School Superintendent Dr. Jesse C. Laseter if I thought the high schools were ready for soccer. My answer was in the affirmative. In the spring of 1981, East and West Rome fielded the first public high school teams. I was privileged to coach the first team at West Rome. When East and West merged into Rome High, Randy Nobles was named head boys’ coach and I was honored to begin the first girls’ soccer team. In 1993, our first season as the Lady Wolves, there were only 60 girls’ high school soccer teams in the whole state of Georgia. I was blessed to have spent the last two years coaching a great group of ladies at Pepperell High School.
Fast forward to 2017 with my good friend and coaching buddy, Randy Nobles, and I sitting in Mercedes Benz Stadium with 72,000 other screaming soccer fans. I leaned over to Randy and asked, “When we were coaching in the Recreation league 30 something years ago, did you even once imagine that we would ever sit in a billion-dollar stadium with 72,000 soccer fans cheering for a professional team?” His answer was, “No.”
Now, in 2018, we are all set and excited to see ATL UTD take the field for the MLS Championship game! The old soccer coach is delighted to see almost every high school in Georgia fielding soccer teams, the recreation department and YMCA fields teeming with players of all ages and a winning pro team in Atlanta! From the humble beginnings of refereeing our own teams dressed out in mere scrimmage vests, dribbling milk jugs at practice because we didn’t have enough soccer balls, to where soccer is now is amazing. It has been a long journey but well worth the effort, time and energy put into coaching a fine sport and some excellent young people the past 37 years. Go United!