To my neighbors
DEAR EDITOR:
In helping my son Michael from the “freedom of the press,” from the “invalid” police and jail reports, from the false accusation. “Not guilty” of the charge. Let’s spread that around. Isaiah 54:7 and Deuteronomy 28:7.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
DEAR EDITOR:
In helping my son Michael from the “freedom of the press,” from the “invalid” police and jail reports, from the false accusation. “Not guilty” of the charge. Let’s spread that around. Isaiah 54:7 and Deuteronomy 28:7.