DEAR EDITOR:
Want to see changes in our world today? Tired of waking up every day hearing about heinous crimes, people losing their lives because of the actions of others? I don’t know about you, but I hate even turning on the news anymore because of all the sad news of lives lost due to the idiotic actions of others. This world is getting worse every day, and sadly, we all have read in the Bible where it’s only going to get worse. The campaign phrase of Trump was (and is), “Let’s make America great again.”
The only way that America can be great again isn’t something that can be decided by one person’s thoughts or beliefs. It’s only going to be changed by the positive actions made by every citizen of this country. It’s going to take each and every one of us believing that we want a better place for our families, a better life for our children, better than the lives we are living now.
If we get our minds going in the right direction, then we will see our lives going in the right direction. Maybe you aren’t able to get out to help make it better, but you still have the power to help through voting in each and every election. Some may say, “Why should I vote? My vote won’t amount to nothing.” Believe me, it does! Don’t know who is the best candidate for the job? Pray about it! Keep in mind that all of these candidates are human. They aren’t perfect. Each has flaws. Pray that God will bring his best for that role in government.
2 Chronicles 7:14 (NIV) says, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
The only healer for America is God himself. We need to pray daily for all of our law officials, congressmen and women, mayor, city council, governor, state representatives and all forms of government. Pray that that there is a revival in all aspects of government and that God is brought back into our country.
So take time this week to go vote. Help bring change to our America!