DEAR EDITOR:
To me, music is the most amazing thing in the world. It has the power to heal, inspire, incite change, and express love. It transcends language, religion, and social and economic status. I can’t imagine life without it.
Through my happiest days and my darkest times, music has always been there to see me through the celebrations and the tribulations. I love how a song can instantly take you back to a specific time or place. It’s like having your own personal time machine. I can’t hear Sam Cooke or Ray Charles without thinking of my dad. I visit him there often.
We are blessed here in Rome with an incredibly diverse music scene. On any given night you can find Rock, Country, Blues, Jazz, Singer-Songwriter, and just about everything in between, and the level of talent is far beyond what one would expect in a city the size of Rome.
You’d have to travel a long way to find artists as gifted as David Bell, Marc Johnson, Tim Reynolds, Hunter Blalock, Julie Bell, Russell Cook, Bennie Gray, and many more I haven’t named. You’d probably have to pay a cover charge to get in, something that rarely happens on Broad Street. We’re spoiled that way.
But there is a catch. You have to support these artists and venues that bring this incredible value to our city. And by support, I mean getting out and going to shows, not just liking and sharing their posts on social media.
We have so many options for live music that there’s no reason not to get out and support it. Going to a bar not your thing? Check out a concert at the City Auditorium, a musical at the DeSoto Theatre, or come to Sing For Their Supper for a listening room experience. Whatever you choose, you’ll be rewarded with a magical experience you can treasure for a lifetime. So get out there and support our local artists, show up when they invite you to their show, buy their music. Get out of your comfort zone and explore a different style of music. Enjoy this incredible talent we have in our own backyard.
It has been proven time and again that cities that embrace and support their arts and music scene thrive. I would love to see our elected officials embrace the idea of making Rome a music city to honor the importance of music and culture and how it attracts young professionals and potential business owners. The scene is already in place, it just needs to be nurtured, promoted, and supported.
As Elizabeth Cawein mentions in her Ted Talk on building a thriving music scene in your city, in 1991 Austin, Texas, recognized the live music scene that was happening and took measures to embrace it, name it, and own it. The result was that Austin is now considered the live music capital of the country and the economic impact has been enormous.
We have the infrastructure and the talent to do the same in our own city, we just have to embrace it. I’d like to challenge our city officials to do just that, but I’m not putting it all on them. I would be willing to form a music advisory council to help out as well. I believe in the power of music and I believe in Rome and nothing would make me happier than to see us improve upon our already great music and cultural scene by putting into place measures that put us on the map as Georgia’s music city.
Scott Thompson
Rome